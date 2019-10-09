Overnight and early morning snow brought several inches of new snowfall to valley floors making your morning commute icy and roads snow covered. If you must travel through mountain passes, especially towards the southwest corner please be prepared for winter weather travel as roads will be dangerous especially for high profile vehicles. The heaviest snow will develop for the first part of your Wednesday but is expected to tapper off by mid-afternoon and into this evening. The southeast corner is a major watch spot in my forecast as it is expected to be holding on the the most active weather through late this evening. Winds are also playing a large role in my storm forecast, as winds could gust up to 45mph at higher elevations and 30-35mph through the valleys. With such heavy snowfall and gusty winds, expect blowing and drifting snow that could make for poor visibility.
By tomorrow morning, things will be icy and we could see see some snow covered roads making your morning commute tricky, however statewide sunshine is in the forecast for your Thursday. The wet weather will dry out and will be replaced with well deserved sunshine! The next big threat in the forecast this week will be record low temperatures with overnight lows in the single digits, even in the negatives. Take it slow on the roads today and don't travel if you don't need to. Be sure to check on your neighbors today and take extra care of any outdoor animals as this big change in weather could be dangerous not only for us, but for them too.