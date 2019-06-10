A new market comes to Missoula

Did you miss the farmers market on Saturday?
Don’t worry, a new market is in town and it's giving venders another place to sell their wares.
Monday nights under the highlander pavilion, venders set up shop and sell everything from jewelry, to ceramics, stuffed animals and more.
Right on the banks of the grant creek and steps away from the taproom, venders say they enjoy the unique atmosphere that this new market provides.
Highlander's new Monday Market still has space for more venders. If you want to set up shop under the pavilion contact Nancy by sending an email to marketing@highlanderbeer.com or give her a call at 406-549-8193