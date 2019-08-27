THREE FORKS - Members of the Three Forks community are feeling uneasy this week, after vandals tagged a church in the area over the weekend, writing obscenities and phrases on the building.
‘666,’ ‘God is Dead,’ and a profane message toward the Pope were words churchgoers arrived to early Sunday morning at Three Forks’ United Methodist Church.
One of the church’s trustees and parishioners was at the building on Tuesday afternoon to do some repair work on the door, which was also tagged by vandals.
He recalled seeing the graffiti for the first time: "I pulled around the corner at the same time that Betty Schlepp showed up, and you could just see her mouth drop. [We thought], ‘Oh my God, what's happened here?’ What kind of people would do this to the house of God?"
A vandal took to the walls to spray-paint the messages on Saturday night, in plain sight and just two blocks from downtown Three Forks.
"It's the first that anything like that has happened here,” he said. “I mean, this was an act intentionally to hurt."
After the initial shock, church members decided to focus not on the words themselves, but the heart of the person that wrote them.
"I mean, don't get me wrong, there was anger and there was probably even a few cuss words that came out,” admitted the trustee. “[This] is a cry for help.”
After realizing this, church members shifted toward a prayerful mentality, believing that “whoever did this has to be hurting in their own soul.”
If convicted, the vandal could face up to six months in jail and $1,500 fine, but justice isn’t a concern for church members.
“It won't do any good for the church to seek vengeance,” the trustee said. “Jesus forgave everything and everybody. God says not to take vengeance, that ‘I will take care of the situation.’”
A bucket full of chemicals and some power-washing later, and the paint is faded to the point where it’s barely visible on the brick wall.
But the lesson it’s taught the congregation is longer-lasting: "Love does win, ultimately love does win."