Father's Day celebrations continue despite weather

In celebration of Father’s Day yesterday, News Reporter Rachel Louise Just ventured out to her local Bozeman golf course, Bridger Creek, to see how people were spending the day.

It was a rainy, windy, cold day in Bozeman… not exactly ideal conditions for a day of golf.

So it was surprising to see so many families out on the green putting through it.

Golfers said there were a few reasons they decided to brave the elements for a round of their favorite sport.

Father-daughter duo Bryan Mackie and Sara D’Agostino, who were joined on the links by their family, said they like playing golf together because it’s challenging fun.

“I play league here,” Bryan said. “I play every Monday. Sara likes to golf and so it was natural to pick this course.”

“It’s something we do together in the spring and summer,” Sara continued.

John Siefke, who’s expecting his first child in the next few months, and his father Joe said playing golf had become something of a tradition for the two of them to do together whenever Joe is in town.

“It’s just fun to get out, as just a father and son, just to be together in nature and kind of away from technology, away from the hustle and bustle,” John said. “Just to be out and about for a few hours is just a neat experience.”

“To enjoy the wonderful atmosphere out here,” his father continued, “to be around nature, to see some wildlife occasionally.”

And sometimes, when it comes to explaining why they’d be willing to get a little uncomfortable just to make their father happy, some kids didn’t really have the words for it.

Young Reid Wilkinson, out on the green with his brothers Drew and Spencer and their parents, started simply. “Well, he’s a fun dad.” After a thoughtful pause, Reid continued, finishing conclusively, “Uh… Best Dad Ever.”

And while no dad is the same, almost all of them have taught us to find the joy in life… rain of shine.

For all the responsible fathers out there who stand by their children, thank you. We’re glad to celebrate you.

