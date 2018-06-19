Proposed Bozeman subdivision could help relieve city's housing c - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Proposed Bozeman subdivision could help relieve city's housing crisis

Posted: Updated:
A map of the proposed Gran Cielo project location in southwest Bozeman. A map of the proposed Gran Cielo project location in southwest Bozeman.
A map of the proposed Gran Cielo subdivision in Bozeman. A map of the proposed Gran Cielo subdivision in Bozeman.
A map of the general vicinity that the proposed Gran Cielo subdivision will occupy in southwest Bozeman. A map of the general vicinity that the proposed Gran Cielo subdivision will occupy in southwest Bozeman.

If you’re struggling to find affordable housing in Bozeman, you’re not alone.

After being named one of the best places to live by multiple outlets, including National Geographic and CNN, the city of Bozeman is experiencing a population spike.

The Bozeman area is classified as a micropolitan area according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning a county that contains a “core urban area with less than 50,000 people.”

Bozeman is the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the United States.

It’s a growth that’s represented by new apartment buildings and homes constantly springing up around the outskirts of the city.

In order to keep up with the growth, Bozeman city commissioners are reviewing a proposed subdivision that could help residents find affordable housing, and more of it. Commissioners say that - in short - while the subdivision may not solve the housing crisis in Bozeman, it’s a start.

But as many Bozemanites know, new housing doesn’t necessarily mean the tide of change is coming.

Greg Madsen, a Bozeman resident, said of the housing crisis: “It’s definitely really hard. I mean, I get people all the time saying they go through Craigslist, Bozeman Daily Chronicle. It seems like [rent prices] jump every year, and it’s kind of sad because there’s a lot of people who want to live in Bozeman.”

Madsen’s friend, Mike Langaas, who moved to Bozeman in 2015 but currently resides in Belgrade, says the crisis is affecting his friends of all ages and walks of live. “I’ve got a friend who’s older, his name is Bob. He had to move out of town, he’d lived [in Bozeman] since ’68. He’s semi-retired, has to live near Livingston because he can’t afford to live here.”

Bozeman housing prices are higher than most cities in Montana, even if they’re around the national average. It’s an issue that Deputy Mayor and City Commissioner Chris Mehl isn’t afraid to admit to. But he hopes that the new Gran Cielo subdivision, which will be northwest of S. 27th Avenue and Graf Street, will be able to help citizens find affordable housing.

“Housing is an issue for us,” Mehl said. “We’re right at about the national average, but I’m pretty sure with these additional homes, these additional rental units, that it’ll help more people find the housing they need.”

The Gran Cielo subdivision proposes a 49-acre space to hold 124 residential townhouses and two parks.

Mehl says he hopes the new townhouses will be appealing to both Montana State students and faculty, since the university is one of Bozeman’s largest employers.

“It’s close to the university, it’s close to a lot of jobs that are south of town, and so I would suspect there would be a lot of young people living in the townhouses or apartments because you can ride your bike easily – even walk – to the university or other places.”

And with so few listings available on apps like Zillow, Homes.com, and Trulia, it’s clear that if Bozeman continues to grow, it will need to focus on housing projects for all income levels.

“We just need housing,” reiterated Mehl. “More than half of Bozemanites rent, and so this will provide both: some ownership opportunities, but also some rentals.”

The Bozeman City Commission is more than aware of the housing crisis and say they’re making moves to fix it.

To learn more about the Gran Cielo subdivision, visit http://weblink.bozeman.net/WebLink8/0/doc/158271/Electronic.aspx. Document highlights are included in the gallery above.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified

    UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:53:47 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

  • DNA results released on mysterious wolf creature shot near Denton

    DNA results released on mysterious wolf creature shot near Denton

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:43:41 GMT

    HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country. 

    HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country. 

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:01:46 GMT
    source: YouTubesource: YouTube

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • Name released of woman killed in Missoula Westside hit and run

    Name released of woman killed in Missoula Westside hit and run

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:09:40 GMT
    Daniel GradyDaniel Grady

    MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School. 

    MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School. 

  • Proposed Bozeman subdivision could help relieve city's housing crisis

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:41:39 GMT

    If you’re struggling to find affordable housing in Bozeman, you’re not alone. After being named one of the best places to live by multiple outlets, including National Geographic and CNN, the city of Bozeman is experiencing a population spike. The Bozeman area is classified as a micropolitan area according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning a county that contains a “core urban area with less than 50,000 people.” Bozeman is the fastest-growing micropolitan are...

    If you’re struggling to find affordable housing in Bozeman, you’re not alone. After being named one of the best places to live by multiple outlets, including National Geographic and CNN, the city of Bozeman is experiencing a population spike. The Bozeman area is classified as a micropolitan area according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning a county that contains a “core urban area with less than 50,000 people.” Bozeman is the fastest-growing micropolitan are...

  • Yellowstone's North Entrance closed for dangerous conditions

    Yellowstone's North Entrance closed for dangerous conditions

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:50:55 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Officials report that the North Entrance to the park is closed as of Monday afternoon due to falling rocks and mudslides. The park made the announcement via Twitter. 

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Officials report that the North Entrance to the park is closed as of Monday afternoon due to falling rocks and mudslides. The park made the announcement via Twitter. 

  • Friends and family devastated by attack on Special Olympics athlete

    Friends and family devastated by attack on Special Olympics athlete

    Monday, June 18 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-06-19 00:05:32 GMT
    Gary Fuller, right (courtesy Jim O'Day)Gary Fuller, right (courtesy Jim O'Day)

    Friends and family of Gary Fuller say he's a dedicated, selfless man who's easy to talk to. Fuller is in the hospital after being suddenly attacked by a suspect with a baseball bat last week.

    Friends and family of Gary Fuller say he's a dedicated, selfless man who's easy to talk to. Fuller is in the hospital after being suddenly attacked by a suspect with a baseball bat last week.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.