New ordinance for Missoula's U-District discourages larger housing units

MISSOULA -

Missoula City Council members passed an ordinance Monday night that will now change zoning regulations in the historic University District.

The new University District Neighborhood Character Overlay District is meant to preserve the historic character of the University neighborhood.

The city also says that the ordinance will prevent people from tearing down small houses to build one large mansion, by prohibiting parcel aggregation.

The new ordinance will also encourage any new development in the U-District to be single-family homes, rather than the style of multi-unit apartment buildings that are becoming common sights elsewhere in town.

The council went over the U-District proposal and then heard from people both in support and against the zoning changes.

It's a change that split the room during the public comment period.

Here's what both sides had to say about the ordinance.

"I find myself tonight to be reluctant of the opposition to this. Because it's less effective than many had hoped. Normally, I would welcome some advance. But the promise of well of this is a good start and we will do something later on he has been a false one,” said University District resident.

Another said, "So again, I ask you to support it. And the fact that the rules are reflecting of the scale of the neighborhood and taken into account the orientation… and the setbacks that our character to defining features within those neighborhoods."

Some exceptions to the ordinance will allow homeowners to expand or remodel their houses.

People must have renovations approved by a historic preservation officer prior to filing for a building permit.

Vote count: 6 ayes, 4 nays and 2 absent.

More than a dozen Missoulians attended Monday's city council meeting in downtown Missoula.

For more information on the ordinance click here

