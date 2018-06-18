Missoula City Council passed University District Overlay

Missoula City Council members passed an ordinance Monday night that will now change zoning regulations in the historic University District.

University District Neighborhood Character Overlay District is to preserve and enhance the character of the University neighborhood.

This ordinance will prevent the loss of housing units in the district by prohibiting parcel aggregation.

More than a dozen Missoulians attended Monday's city council meeting in downtown Missoula.

The council went over the U-District proposal and then heard from people both in support and against the zoning changes, which will preserve the U-Districts "historic" character.

It's a change that split the room during the public comment period.

Here's what both sides had to say about the ordinance.

"I find myself tonight to be reluctant of the opposition to this. Because it's less effective than many had hoped. Normally, I would welcome some advance. But the promise of well of this is a good start and we will do something later on he has been a false one,” said University District resident.

"So again, I ask you to support it. And the fact that the rules are reflecting of the scale of the neighborhood and taken into account the orientation… and the setbacks that our character to defining features within those neighborhoods,” said University District resident.

There are exceptions to this ordinance, which allow residents to expand their homes.

People must have renovations approved by a historic preservation officer, prior to filing for a building permit.

Vote count: 6 ayes, 4 nays and 2 absent.

For more information on the ordinance click here.