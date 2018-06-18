Moose makes a splash at Butte's new waterpark - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Moose makes a splash at Butte's new waterpark

BUTTE - A moose calf is making waves after taking a dip in a new water park.

The calf was spotted in the new Butte Ridge Waters park over the weekend, and Jenise Cockhill shared these photos she snapped.

Cockhill says she and a friend were in Butte for a softball tournament when they saw the calf run across the road toward the pool.

Ridge Waters park opens on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting, but it looks like this little moose just couldn't wait to go for a swim.

