Butte coroner charged with DUI

HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country.

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd.

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.

MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he severely injured a Special Olympics athlete in an unprovoked baseball bat attack. Court documents indicate that Missoula police responded to a home on South Seventh Street in Missoula, where they found the victim, Gary Fuller, with a head wound but conscious. A witness told police that Fuller came over to the house to meet her and Paul Ekstedt and go to dinner, when suddenly Ekstedt grabbed a baseball bat from the kitchen and ...

KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.