Butte coroner charged with DUI

HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd.
MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School.
Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he severely injured a Special Olympics athlete in an unprovoked baseball bat attack. Court documents indicate that Missoula police responded to a home on South Seventh Street in Missoula, where they found the victim, Gary Fuller, with a head wound but conscious. A witness told police that Fuller came over to the house to meet her and Paul Ekstedt and go to dinner, when suddenly Ekstedt grabbed a baseball bat from the kitchen and ...
KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.
