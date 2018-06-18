Yellowstone's North Entrance closed for dangerous conditions - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Yellowstone's North Entrance closed for dangerous conditions

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Officials report that the North Entrance to the park is closed as of Monday afternoon due to falling rocks and mudslides.

The park made the announcement via Twitter.

The closure isn't currently listed on the park's website or Facebook page.

Follow the park on Twitter for the latest updates. The North Entrance is south of Gardiner.

