Yellowstone's North Entrance closed for dangerous conditions

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Officials report that the North Entrance to the park is closed as of Monday afternoon due to falling rocks and mudslides.

The park made the announcement via Twitter.

The closure isn't currently listed on the park's website or Facebook page.

The North Entrance is south of Gardiner.