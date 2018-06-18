Gov. Bullock asks for federal disaster declaration for Montana floods

HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock is asking for federal resources to help repair the roads, culverts and bridges damaged in this spring's historic flooding.

Bullock's office issued a press release Monday saying that he's requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Eight cities, three tribes and 21 counties have declared flooding emergencies so far this spring, according to the governor's office.

In Missoula, hundreds of residents were evacuated for several weeks when the Clark Fork rose to some of the highest levels in a century.

FEMA officials visited the state last week to assess the damages,