Suspect arrested for Bozeman massage robbery, bomb possession

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN - Police arrested the suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a massage clinic - and they say they found a live explosive in his car during the arrest.

Jeffrey Wade King, 58, is charged with the June 14 armed robbery of Health Care Massage on West Oak Street.

Police say King showed up at the clinic wearing a fishing guard mask on his face, brandished a semi-automatic pistol and gave the receptionist a typed note written in Mandarin Chinese. The note was later translated to read, "This is a robbery. I don't want to shoot anyone. First, give me money. Second, give me your cell phones. Third, take off your clothes and move into the back room. Sit again the wall. Be quiet and do not make a sound. Do not use your phone. I do not want to hurt you."

King is accused of taking three employee cellphones and about $200 in cash.

Witnesses provided a description of King, and police tracked him to a location near the intersection of N. Rouse and Bond St., where they arrested him in a traffic stop. Arresting officers obtained a search warrant and found a homemade bomb in the center console. The Billings Police Department Bomb Squad responded and helped secure the device.

