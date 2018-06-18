Name released of woman killed in Missoula Westside hit and run

MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School.

Rebecca Grace Romero of Stockton, California is identified as the victim.

Missoula City Police responded to a location on Phillips Street around 2:26 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway. The 22-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears as if she had been struck by a vehicle.

Later that morning, police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Grady for negligent homicide and failing to remain at the scene of a fatal crash.