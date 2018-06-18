Name released in fatal Hwy 93 crash near Olney - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Name released in fatal Hwy 93 crash near Olney

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Sheriff Chuck Curry identifies Rian Erik Britt, 41, as the sole occupant of a southbound vehicle that rolled over on Saturday before 6:30 a.m.

Curry says the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Britt was from Kalispell. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • DNA results released on mysterious wolf creature shot near Denton

    DNA results released on mysterious wolf creature shot near Denton

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:43:41 GMT

    HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country. 

    HELENA - DNA testing is back on the wolf-like creature that was the subject of headlines around the country. 

  • UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified

    UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:53:47 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

  • Search crews find body of missing rafter

    Search crews find body of missing rafter

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-18 04:26:44 GMT

    Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.

    Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:01:46 GMT
    source: YouTubesource: YouTube

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • Name released of woman killed in Missoula Westside hit and run

    Name released of woman killed in Missoula Westside hit and run

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:09:40 GMT
    Daniel GradyDaniel Grady

    MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School. 

    MISSOULA- The sheriff's office has identified a 22-year-old woman hit and killed over the weekend near Lowell School. 

  • Man arrested in bat attack on Special Olympics athlete

    Man arrested in bat attack on Special Olympics athlete

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:17:28 GMT

    MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he severely injured a Special Olympics athlete in an unprovoked baseball bat attack. Court documents indicate that Missoula police responded to a home on South Seventh Street in Missoula, where they found the victim, Gary Fuller, with a head wound but conscious. A witness told police that Fuller came over to the house to meet her and Paul Ekstedt and go to dinner, when suddenly Ekstedt grabbed a baseball bat from the kitchen and ...

    MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he severely injured a Special Olympics athlete in an unprovoked baseball bat attack. Court documents indicate that Missoula police responded to a home on South Seventh Street in Missoula, where they found the victim, Gary Fuller, with a head wound but conscious. A witness told police that Fuller came over to the house to meet her and Paul Ekstedt and go to dinner, when suddenly Ekstedt grabbed a baseball bat from the kitchen and ...

  • Name released in fatal Hwy 93 crash near Olney

    Name released in fatal Hwy 93 crash near Olney

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:19:19 GMT

    KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. 

    KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. 

  • Woman found dead on Phillips Street, man arrested

    Woman found dead on Phillips Street, man arrested

    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:12:19 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:29:33 GMT

    Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway. 

    Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.