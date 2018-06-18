Name released in fatal Hwy 93 crash near Olney

KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Sheriff Chuck Curry identifies Rian Erik Britt, 41, as the sole occupant of a southbound vehicle that rolled over on Saturday before 6:30 a.m.

Curry says the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Britt was from Kalispell.