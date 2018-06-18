Man arrested in bat attack on Special Olympics athlete

MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he severely injured a Special Olympics athlete in an unprovoked baseball bat attack.

Court documents indicate that Missoula police responded to a home on South Seventh Street in Missoula, where they found the victim, Gary Fuller, with a head wound but conscious.

A witness told police that Fuller came over to the house to meet her and Paul Ekstedt and go to dinner, when suddenly Ekstedt grabbed a baseball bat from the kitchen and hit Fuller in the back of the head.

Court documents indicate that Ekstedt's heavior had been "strange" for the last week. Police found Ekstedt near the house and acting strangely due to an "unknown intoxicating substance."

Ekstedt, 27, is charged with felony assault.

Fuller underwent surgery at Providence St. Patrick for a serious head injury; as of Friday, family members posted online saying he'd made it through surgery but his condition was very serious.

He's best known for his work as a Special Olympics global messenger and athlete.