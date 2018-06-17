Search crews find body of missing rafter

ReStyle Clothing Exchange store hosted their $10 bag sale to help raise money for several Missoula charities.
The first grizzly bear in recent memory has been spotted at a Montana wildlife refuge.
The body of a missing boater is found on Friday night in the Clark Fork River. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of David Hall, 70, was located about two miles from where the boat he was in overturned last Saturday.
Montana health officials are undecided on what to do two days after a judge ordered them to reinstate last year's Medicaid reimbursement rates.
The United States is not playing in the 2018 World Cup, but the spirit of soccer's biggest tournament is alive in Montana, in some of the sport's budding players.
Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd.
Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway.
