Search crews find body of missing rafter

Search crews in Granite County found the body of a Montana man who went missing after a rafting accident.

According to a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the lower Rock Creek area just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a raft that had capsized on a log jam.

One person reportedly made it to safety. Another man reportedly did not come out from the capsized raft. The man was reportedly wearing a life jacket.

Granite County Deputies, search and rescue teams, Life Flight and the Missoula Swift Water Rescue team searched the area Sunday afternoon.

The man’s body was recovered about four miles downstream from the log jam.