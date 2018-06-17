Search crews find body of missing rafter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search crews find body of missing rafter

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
PHILIPSBURG -

Search crews in Granite County found the body of a Montana man who went missing after a rafting accident.

According to a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the lower Rock Creek area just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a raft that had capsized on a log jam. 

One person reportedly made it to safety. Another man reportedly did not come out from the capsized raft. The man was reportedly wearing a life jacket. 

Granite County Deputies, search and rescue teams, Life Flight and the Missoula Swift Water Rescue team searched the area Sunday afternoon. 

The man’s body was recovered about four miles downstream from the log jam.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash

    Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:03:50 GMT

    Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

    Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. 

  • Search crews find body of missing rafter

    Search crews find body of missing rafter

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-18 04:26:44 GMT

    Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.

    Rescue crews found a man’s body after a multi-agency search in Granite County.

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:01:46 GMT
    source: YouTubesource: YouTube

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • Woman found dead on Phillips Street, man arrested

    Woman found dead on Phillips Street, man arrested

    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:12:19 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:29:33 GMT

    Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway. 

    Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway. 

  • ZAGG Network pitches way to BEF 2018; becomes Silver Sponsor

    ZAGG Network pitches way to BEF 2018; becomes Silver Sponsor

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:57:35 GMT
    ZAGG Network once again becomes the onus amongst the topics of discussion by becoming the Silver Sponsor for BEF 2018.
    ZAGG Network once again becomes the onus amongst the topics of discussion by becoming the Silver Sponsor for BEF 2018.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula police: Woman dead in street apparently hit by car

    Missoula police: Woman dead in street apparently hit by car

    Sunday, June 17 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-17 18:56:49 GMT
    Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed when she was apparently hit by a vehicle in western Montana.
    Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed when she was apparently hit by a vehicle in western Montana.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.