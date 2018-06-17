Missoulians shop to raise money for local charities - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoulians shop to raise money for local charities

MISSOULA -

ReStyle Clothing Exchange store hosted their $10 bag sale to help raise money for several Missoula charities.

This is the 4th time Missoula’s ReStyle clothing exchange has hosted this event.

It's pretty simple, folks are given a 13-gallon bag and they fill the bag with items they like.

Each bag is 10 dollars and the money goes to helping the community, definitely a win-win for everyone.

"For how many items you can fit in a 13-gallon bag. I have had women come up to me and say they averaged out the items they had for $10…they were paying 10 cents an item. With some of the finds that you get for 10 cents…really amazing,” said Alice Wimett, ReStyle Clothing Exchange.

Alice Wimett with ReStyle Clothing Exchange said these are clothes they have gotten from customers that sometimes they don't end up selling.

"These were all in our storage unit which is a 10 x 20. It was literally stack to the brim with boxes of clothes and our family and my friends and volunteers came out to help set up all this up,” said Wimett.

Sunday all proceeds were benefiting the Tamarack Grief Resource Center.

They provide support and resources to those who have lost a loved one and last year they help over 5,800 people.

For one individual who works for the non-profit and has used their resources, she said this program has done amazing things for people in grief.

"I personally attended a woman's camp after my son's father died suddenly. And just the opportunity to get together with other ladies who have lost somebody close and knowing that I wasn't alone,” said Ariell Pirwitz, Specialist, Tamarack Grief Resource Center.

Wimett said she hopes to raise 3 to 5 thousand dollars for the grief resource center.      

