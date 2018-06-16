First grizzly in recent memory seen at Montana refuge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

First grizzly in recent memory seen at Montana refuge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The first grizzly bear in recent memory has been spotted at a Montana wildlife refuge.

Grizzlies aren't uncommon in much of Montana but this one is the first spotted at the Benton Lake National Wildlife Refuge since the refuge was created in 1929.

The refuge north of Great Falls is better known for migratory birds.

Refuge Manager Rob Bundy tells the Great Falls Tribune several coyotes barked at the bear Friday in an area where the coyotes had a den.

Wildlife managers say they're not sure if the bear will remain on the refuge. They expect more sightings as grizzlies expand their range onto Montana's plains.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

