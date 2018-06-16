State health officials haven't taken action on judge's order

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
The body of a missing boater is found on Friday night in the Clark Fork River. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of David Hall, 70, was located about two miles from where the boat he was in overturned last Saturday.
The body of a missing boater is found on Friday night in the Clark Fork River. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of David Hall, 70, was located about two miles from where the boat he was in overturned last Saturday.
MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while parked outside Home Depot. Joshua Dylan Jackson, 40, is accused of luring a 15-year-old runaway into his vehicle by promising to give her marijuana. The victim told police that she met Jackson at a gas station around midnight, and he promised he would take her home in the morning of June 13. She says Jackson told her to lie down in the backseat and sleep, and then tried to...
MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while parked outside Home Depot. Joshua Dylan Jackson, 40, is accused of luring a 15-year-old runaway into his vehicle by promising to give her marijuana. The victim told police that she met Jackson at a gas station around midnight, and he promised he would take her home in the morning of June 13. She says Jackson told her to lie down in the backseat and sleep, and then tried to...
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday night.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday night.
This weekend, pilots from the northwest will converge on the Missoula International Airport for a weekend of recreational flight. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will be hosting their first regional fly-in of 2018 at Northstar Jet on June 15 and 16.
This weekend, pilots from the northwest will converge on the Missoula International Airport for a weekend of recreational flight. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will be hosting their first regional fly-in of 2018 at Northstar Jet on June 15 and 16.