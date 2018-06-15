Body of missing boater found in Clark Fork River

The body of a missing boater is found on Friday night in the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of David Hall, 70, was located about two miles from where the boat he was in overturned last Saturday.

His body was found at about 4:45 p.m.

Hall was floating in a drift boat with another man when they encountered debris in the river between Turah and Clinton.

The boat overturned.

One man was able to swim to safety and call for help.

Hall did not resurface.

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies and Missoula County Search and Rescue crews scoured the Clark Fork River on Saturday afternoon and part of Sunday, looking for the missing man.

But severe hazards put the search on a temporary hold until they resumed their search on Thursday.