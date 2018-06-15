Body of missing boater found in Clark Fork River

The body of a missing boater is found on Friday night in the Clark Fork River. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of David Hall, 70, was located about two miles from where the boat he was in overturned last Saturday.
The United States is not playing in the 2018 World Cup, but the spirit of soccer's biggest tournament is alive in Montana, in some of the sport's budding players.
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys... Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France.
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while parked outside Home Depot. Joshua Dylan Jackson, 40, is accused of luring a 15-year-old runaway into his vehicle by promising to give her marijuana. The victim told police that she met Jackson at a gas station around midnight, and he promised he would take her home in the morning of June 13. She says Jackson told her to lie down in the backseat and sleep, and then tried to...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.
