World Cup inspires young Bozeman soccer players

BOZEMAN -

The United States is not playing in the 2018 World Cup, but the spirit of soccer's biggest tournament is alive in Montana, in some of the sport's budding players.

Running around the fields behind Bozeman high school Friday were the future generations of Ronaldos, Messis, Lerouxs and Martas.

They're campers at Bozeman Sports Camp, where camp owner and coach, Eric Fisher, says the goal is to get them moving.

"We offer kids a fun summer activity, sports camp is all summer long now through August and expose them to all different sports, Fisher said.

This week soccer is the game campers are extra excited to play.

"We were hearing about World Cup getting started, the instructors are excited for the World Cup, as am I, we're all excited to get soccer going and the kids are excited, it's been a fun week, Fisher said.

Fisher says the orange and green penny teams we're watching play are mostly fourth and fifth graders.

I asked them what they've heard about the World Cup.

"It's all these soccer teams that have been good in the league and go to the World Cup and they all play and the ones who win the World Cup are really famous, said 10-year-old Charli Scott.

But does the World Cup make kids more excited to play soccer themselves?

"If it's like really close and really fun, it might motivate them like 'maybe, I should try this, Isaac Aschcraft, age 9.

Fisher also introduced me to Bozeman Sports Camp's 11-year-old soccer guru, Patrick (Tommy) Mcelgunn.

"In fact this afternoon we went to Bridger Brewery that my dad works at and watched Portugal versus Spain with Christian Ronaldo times two goals,” Mcelgunn said.

I asked Tommy and Coach Fisher what tips they would give to people watching World Cup matches this June.

"Just watch the excitement, watch all the action around the ball, Fisher said. It's really easy to watch the ball and get kind of bored watching the ball, but you'll see the runs going on, everything going on off the ball, the defending, it's a really fun sport to watch."

Tommys advice: "They really should just watch for anything. It's really exciting to see what pops out of midair."

As for Charli Scott, the excitement in watching World Cup games is imagining her own future in sports.

"I love it and maybe I'll be famous someday, Scott said.

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • Special Olympics athlete seriously injured in baseball bat attack

    MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...

  • UPDATE: Ravalli County says fake firefighter scam is incorrect

    Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.

  • Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy"

    MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...

  • Missoula man arrested for sexual assault in Home Depot parking lot

    MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while parked outside Home Depot. Joshua Dylan Jackson, 40, is accused of luring a 15-year-old runaway into his vehicle by promising to give her marijuana. The victim told police that she met Jackson at a gas station around midnight, and he promised he would take her home in the morning of June 13. She says Jackson told her to lie down in the backseat and sleep, and then tried to...

  • Montana man's body recovered from Selway River accident; two remain missing

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...

  • Bozeman massage therapist robbed at gun point

    A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found. 

  • WATCH: Dogs rescued from dogfighting arrive in Missoula

    MISSOULA - Eight dogs rescued by the ASPCA arrived at the Humane Society of Western Montana on Friday. The dogs are part of a group of 30 rescued during investigation of dogfighting cases in the Southeast, according to a press release from the Humane Society. The dogs have been cared for at a temporary shelter and are now ready to be adopted into loving homes. “We got to know these dogs over the past several months at our temporary shelter, and many of them opened up to show ...
