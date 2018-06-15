World Cup inspires young Bozeman soccer players

The United States is not playing in the 2018 World Cup, but the spirit of soccer's biggest tournament is alive in Montana, in some of the sport's budding players.

Running around the fields behind Bozeman high school Friday were the future generations of Ronaldos, Messis, Lerouxs and Martas.

They're campers at Bozeman Sports Camp, where camp owner and coach, Eric Fisher, says the goal is to get them moving.



"We offer kids a fun summer activity, sports camp is all summer long now through August and expose them to all different sports,” Fisher said.

This week soccer is the game campers are extra excited to play.

"We were hearing about World Cup getting started, the instructors are excited for the World Cup, as am I, we're all excited to get soccer going and the kids are excited, it's been a fun week,” Fisher said.

Fisher says the orange and green penny teams we're watching play are mostly fourth and fifth graders.

I asked them what they've heard about the World Cup.



"It's all these soccer teams that have been good in the league and go to the World Cup and they all play and the ones who win the World Cup are really famous,” said 10-year-old Charli Scott.

But does the World Cup make kids more excited to play soccer themselves?

"If it's like really close and really fun, it might motivate them like 'maybe, I should try this,’ Isaac Aschcraft, age 9.

Fisher also introduced me to Bozeman Sports Camp's 11-year-old soccer guru, Patrick (Tommy) Mcelgunn.

“"In fact this afternoon we went to Bridger Brewery that my dad works at and watched Portugal versus Spain with Christian Ronaldo times two goals,” Mcelgunn said.

I asked Tommy and Coach Fisher what tips they would give to people watching World Cup matches this June.

"Just watch the excitement, watch all the action around the ball,” Fisher said. “It's really easy to watch the ball and get kind of bored watching the ball, but you'll see the runs going on, everything going on off the ball, the defending, it's a really fun sport to watch."

Tommy’s advice: "They really should just watch for anything. It's really exciting to see what pops out of midair."

As for Charli Scott, the excitement in watching World Cup games is imagining her own future in sports.

"I love it and maybe I'll be famous someday,’ Scott said.