American Outlaws cheering on the Red, White, and Blue

On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys... Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France.
Last year… the Voyagers were one game away from winning the Pioneer League title.
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.
The Brewers came to Helena in 1978, and after nearly 40 seasons of baseball, 2018 will be the team's last in Montana.
Zadick Brothers Hold Annual Camp
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys... Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France.
The Seattle Mariners snapped their four-game winning streak on Thursday night after falling to the Boston Red Sox, 2-1.
The Mustangs open the ’18 Pioneer League season at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 15th, when they play host to the Missoula Osprey at 7:05 pm MDT.
The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft.
The Seattle Mariners notched their 44th victory on Wednesday after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 8-6 thanks to a walk-off home run by Mitch Haniger.
For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming back to North America. The trio bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico beat out Morocco in a vote (134-65), at Wednesday's FIFA Congress.
The 2018 WHL preseason schedule was announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon, including the Spokane Chiefs’ six exhibition games.
The Mariners gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, but responded in the bottom half of the inning as Nelson Cruz tied the game with a two-run homer.
The Texas Rangers assigned 23 players to Spokane on Friday for the start of the Northwest League season, which opens Friday, June 15th at Avista Stadium. Six players return from the Indians 2017 roster that won the second half NWL North Division Championship.
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.
Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend. After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year. Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with man...
