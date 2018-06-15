American Outlaws cheering on the Red, White, and Blue - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

American Outlaws cheering on the Red, White, and Blue

On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Missoula, Montana... a group of people are singing for their boys...

Their boys being the United States men's national soccer team... who are playing an entire ocean away, taking on France. Meet the American Outlaws, a group of crazy soccer fans that bleed red white and blue.

"It's a different atmosphere when you can watch soccer with other people. Watching it by yourself, I enjoy that. But watching it with other soccer fans is incredible." says chapter treasurer Ryan Taylor.

There are 196 American Outlaw chapters around the world in different cities, and a year and a half ago, a group from Missoula founded chapter 193.

"When we saw that passion, that's what drove us to it. Because we want to be a part of that. We want to further this sport in our local community, and help our teams get the recognition they deserve." says chapter secretary Audrey Taylor.

Sometimes it's tough to put a soccer game on TV, but thanks to the Outlaw's home turf, the Thomas Meagher Bar, they never have an issue watching a match.

"Scarves everywhere, American soccer stuff everywhere, they have been the best partner we could ask for." says Chapter President Colton Jeszenka.

The American Outlaws do so much more than watch games. They coach youth teams, ref local games, and volunteer at numerous service events.

"As fans, we want to help grow the next generation of players, and how cool would it be if we were part of a Missoulian who grows up to be a part of the Men's or Women's national team someday? That would be phenomenal." says Taylor.

This month, while the rest of the world celebrates the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the American National team will be at home, having not qualified for the tournament. And when asked about that fateful night in Trinidad...

"Oh my god, I still to this day try to block it out." laughs Audrey Taylor.

"Man I was ticked. Everything had to go wrong." says Jeszenka.

"All those people that we had been talking to about soccer and trying to get them to come watch soccer with us, we had to say, we didn't make it." laughs Ryan Taylor?

But the Outlaws have now set their sights on 2019, when the defending world champion US Women's National team will return to the World Cup, where they will be the favorites.

"We are just telling people, yeah, the World Cup will still be fun to watch, you will get to watch amazing soccer players who will score epic goals, but 2019, we already have World Cup qualifiers for the women, and let's dominate for the women and win the next one." Taylor says.

