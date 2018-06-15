Special Olympics athlete seriously injured in baseball bat attack

MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat.

Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family.

One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency surgery after being struck in the head with a baseball bat last night. So again, PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!! ... Gary made it through surgery last night. Prognosis is not good. They were able to get the larger pieces of his skull out of his brain but there are still fragments they cannot remove at this time. He is on a ventilator. His vitals are steady and strong. The next few days are what will determine his future. The brain will continue to swell and things will probably get worse before they get better. So PLEASE keep him in your prayers!!! I will keep everyone updated as much as I can. Again, PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!"

Missoula County staff did not return a request for information on the suspected attacker as of Friday evening.