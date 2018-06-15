Montana's unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9 percent

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down slightly to 3.9 percent in May.

The state's unemployment rate was 4 percent in April and in May 2017. The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May.

The state Labor Department says payroll employment showed a gain of 1,000 jobs between April and May.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.2 percent in May, mostly due to increases in gasoline and housing costs.

