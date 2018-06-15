Montana's unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9 percent

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.
Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend. After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year. Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with man...
