Montana's unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9 percent

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down slightly to 3.9 percent in May.

The state's unemployment rate was 4 percent in April and in May 2017. The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May.

The state Labor Department says payroll employment showed a gain of 1,000 jobs between April and May.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.2 percent in May, mostly due to increases in gasoline and housing costs.

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:01:46 GMT
    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • UPDATE: Ravalli County says fake firefighter scam is incorrect

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:00:01 GMT

    Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.

  • Special Olympics athlete seriously injured in baseball bat attack

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:37:48 GMT

    MISSOULA - A well-known Special Olympics organizer is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a suspect allegedly wielding a baseball bat. Gary Fuller, a Missoula resident and global messenger for Special Olympics Montana, underwent emergency surgery on Thursday night after the attack, according to social media posts by friends and family. One family member posted Friday morning: "Everyone PLEASE keep our son Gary Fuller in your prayers. He underwent emergency ...

  • Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy"

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:48:19 GMT

    MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...

  • Montana man's body recovered from Selway River accident; two remain missing

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:49 GMT

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...

  • Bozeman massage therapist robbed at gun point

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:24:38 GMT

    A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found. 

  • Headwaters Country Jam keeps the music going 10 years on

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-15 16:12:56 GMT

    Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend. After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year. Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with man...

  • WATCH: Dogs rescued from dogfighting arrive in Missoula

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:05:35 GMT
    MISSOULA - Eight dogs rescued by the ASPCA arrived at the Humane Society of Western Montana on Friday. The dogs are part of a group of 30 rescued during investigation of dogfighting cases in the Southeast, according to a press release from the Humane Society. The dogs have been cared for at a temporary shelter and are now ready to be adopted into loving homes. “We got to know these dogs over the past several months at our temporary shelter, and many of them opened up to show ...
