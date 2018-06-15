Deputies to sell classic police car

The Missoula County Deputy Sheriff's Association is selling its 1946 Ford Coupe, which has in the past appeared in parades and other police functions. The car is outfitted in period-specific police equipment and a paint job with an older version of the Missoula County Sheriff's logo and will be sold by sealed bid auction.

The car is being sold by the Missoula County Deputy Sheriff's Association, a private organization the serves as the collective bargaining unit for Missoula County Sheriff's deputies. Starting at a price of $7,000, the bidding period for the car will be open for two weeks.

The car is not actually a unit that was used in police service, but instead was recreated as an example of what a police vehicle from that era would have looked like. Due to increasing maintenance and storage costs, the Association decided to sell the car.

Bidding will be open from now until Friday, June 29. Due to time constraints, the Association will not be conducting showings or test drives. Interested parties can submit bids by mail to MCDSA c/o Association President, 200 W. Broadway, Missoula MT 59802.