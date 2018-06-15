Charlo man threatens women with machete, leads officers on chase

A Charlo man led police on a chase that ended in gunfire, after having threatened two women with a machete on June 9.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies pursued James Roylance of Charlo after receiving reports of reckless driving. He allegedly threatened two women with a machete in Charlo prior to the chase.

Roylance, 56, reportedly rammed his car into multiple other vehicles, and led deputies into a chase across an alfalfa field. A deputy shot out Roylance's rear tires, slowing the car and allowing officers to pin the suspect's vehicle against a fence to take him into custody.

Roylance is currently held at the Lake County Jail. Three days prior to the chase, he was taken into custody after another short pursuit, after the Lake County Sheriff's department received non-violent criminal complaints about the man. According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, he was held in jail for traffic and misdemeanor criminal charges and released after a court appearance.