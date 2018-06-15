Charlo man threatens women with machete, leads officers on chase

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.
Helena Police have issued a missing and endangered person advisory for 3-year-old Lyric Franklin. Lyric is an African American female. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with "love" on the front and light colored shorts or a skirt. She also wears pink glasses. She is about three feet tall and weighs between 40 and 50 pounds. Lyric is suspected to be with her non-custodial father, Kielan Franklin. Kielan is an African American male, 5 foot 6 inches, and weighs about 250 ...
Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend. After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year. Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with man...
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
