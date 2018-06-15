Missoula man arrested for sexual assault in Home Depot parking lot

MISSOULA - A man is in jail on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl while parked outside Home Depot.

Joshua Dylan Jackson, 40, is accused of luring a 15-year-old runaway into his vehicle by promising to give her marijuana.

The victim told police that she met Jackson at a gas station around midnight, and he promised he would take her home in the morning of June 13. She says Jackson told her to lie down in the backseat and sleep, and then tried to have sex with her.

The victim says she told him she didn't want to have sex, left the vehicle and met a passer-by who took her to the Town Pump on Mullan and Reserve.

Jackson called police and reported seeing a 15-year-old runaway. Police found the girl at Town Pump, who "looked relieved," according to court documents.

Court records say Jackson admitted that he knew the girl was a juvenile and admitted he possessed marijuana, although he denied smoking in front of the victim.

His charges include felony sexual assault, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs to a minor and drug possession.