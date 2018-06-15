Tour specialty aircraft in Missoula this weekend

This weekend, spectators can get up close to dozens of airplanes, from classics to warplanes to state-of-the-art modern private jets, at an event hosted at the Missoula airport. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will be hosting their first regional fly-in of 2018 at Northstar Jet on June 15 and 16. This weekend, pilots from the northwest will converge on the Missoula International Airport for a weekend of recreational flight.

AOPA is hosting events for non-pilots too, including a seminar on Saturday at 10:00 am called "You Can Be a Pilot", where those interested in aviation can learn more. Aircraft of all types will be available for viewing, and an exhibit hall will feature other aviation-related displays as well. Younger people can get involved as well, with a fun area for kids and a STEM lab for those ages 9-18.

The event is open to the public, and has various activities throughout the weekend, including seminars, flight demonstrations, a pancake breakfast, and live music. For pilots, there are fly-outs to other areas in the region, including Seeley Lake, the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Libby, and Sandpoint, Idaho. AOPA is also providing an area where pilots can buy and sell aircraft, and another space where various aircraft will be put on display.

Events will continue at Northstar Jet through Saturday evening. More information, including a schedule of activities, is available at www.aopa.org/community/events/aopa-fly-ins/2018-aopa-fly-ins/missoula.