WATCH: Dogs rescued from dogfighting arrive in Missoula

MISSOULA - Eight dogs rescued by the ASPCA arrived at the Humane Society of Western Montana on Friday.

The dogs are part of a group of 30 rescued during investigation of dogfighting cases in the Southeast, according to a press release from the Humane Society.

The dogs have been cared for at a temporary shelter and are now ready to be adopted into loving homes.

“We got to know these dogs over the past several months at our temporary shelter, and many of them opened up to show us their unique personalities and vie for human affection,” said Jessica Rushin, Senior Partnerships Manager of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response, in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to see these amazing dogs finally move on to the next chapter in their lives, and we’re grateful to our Response Partners, including Humane Society of Western Montana, for making our life-saving work possible by helping these animals find safe and loving homes.”

The Humane Society also posted a video of the dogs' enthusiastic arrival in Missoula:

Visit the Humane Society of Western Montana's website to learn more about adopting rescue animals.