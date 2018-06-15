Headwaters Country Jam keeps the music going 10 years on

Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend.

After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year.

Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with many more cramming in as the day went on.

Country favorites like Josh Turner, Gary Allan, and Kip Moore are just some of the names that will be taking the stage this weekend.

But like many music festivals, there’s more to it than just the tunes.

Lauren Zimmerman, Media Coordinator for this year’s Headwaters Country Jam, says everyone is more than welcome to attend. "We've got lots of things to do, whether you're two or 102. We've got things like watermelon-eating contests and slip-n-slides and great food and merchandise vendors. So you can really make a full day of it! Just head on out to the ridge and we'll see you there."

But organizers and law enforcement want concert-goers to stay safe while still having a good time. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office is combating Montana’s D.U.I. epidemic by requiring breathalyzer tests for anyone leaving the venue.

Tiffany Mowery, second in command for Frontier Security – the company in charge of security at the event – said that her team is prepared to be present for any possible issues that arise. She reminded concertgoers to “have fun, it’s a great weekend,” but to “just be safe out there. Help take care of each other. We don’t recommend people walking along… always have a buddy. Do the buddy system. If we do find younger crew, mainly, or people walking alone, we’ll make sure that they get back to their camp safe and make sure they’re being safe and okay.”

If you want to see the show for yourself, there are still single day and weekend passed available online at http://www.headwaterscountryjam.com/.

Josh Turner took the main stage tonight, but Gary Allan and Kip Moore will be headlining Friday and Saturday, respectively.