Headwaters Country Jam keeps the music going 10 years on - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Headwaters Country Jam keeps the music going 10 years on

Posted: Updated:

Headwaters Country Jam kicked off this evening in Three Forks, with some of the biggest names in country music slated to appear over the weekend.

After a decade of bringing live country music to southwest Montana, organizers of the Headwaters Country Jam music festival say this year’s event will be the biggest yet. They’re expecting double the crowd sizes they saw last year.

Parking spaces were already filling up with trailers, campers, and RVs by mid-afternoon, with many more cramming in as the day went on.

Country favorites like Josh Turner, Gary Allan, and Kip Moore are just some of the names that will be taking the stage this weekend.

But like many music festivals, there’s more to it than just the tunes.

Lauren Zimmerman, Media Coordinator for this year’s Headwaters Country Jam, says everyone is more than welcome to attend. "We've got lots of things to do, whether you're two or 102. We've got things like watermelon-eating contests and slip-n-slides and great food and merchandise vendors. So you can really make a full day of it! Just head on out to the ridge and we'll see you there."

But organizers and law enforcement want concert-goers to stay safe while still having a good time. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office is combating Montana’s D.U.I. epidemic by requiring breathalyzer tests for anyone leaving the venue.

Tiffany Mowery, second in command for Frontier Security – the company in charge of security at the event – said that her team is prepared to be present for any possible issues that arise. She reminded concertgoers to “have fun, it’s a great weekend,” but to “just be safe out there. Help take care of each other. We don’t recommend people walking along… always have a buddy. Do the buddy system. If we do find younger crew, mainly, or people walking alone, we’ll make sure that they get back to their camp safe and make sure they’re being safe and okay.”

If you want to see the show for yourself, there are still single day and weekend passed available online at http://www.headwaterscountryjam.com/.

Josh Turner took the main stage tonight, but Gary Allan and Kip Moore will be headlining Friday and Saturday, respectively.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Smoke alarm scam in Victor community

    Smoke alarm scam in Victor community

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:37:26 GMT

     A scam alert in the Bitterroot, emergency responders in Victor...

     A scam alert in the Bitterroot, emergency responders in Victor...

  • 'Boss Lift' connects employers with servicemembers

    'Boss Lift' connects employers with servicemembers

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:42:05 GMT

    Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters cruised above Bozeman Thursday, giving ‘bosses’ from several local businesses and organizations a bird’s eye view of the Bridgers.

    Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters cruised above Bozeman Thursday, giving ‘bosses’ from several local businesses and organizations a bird’s eye view of the Bridgers.

  • Bozeman massage therapist robbed at gun point

    Bozeman massage therapist robbed at gun point

    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-15 00:57:04 GMT

    A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found. 

    A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:01:46 GMT
    source: YouTubesource: YouTube

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

  • Shakespeare in the Parks kicks off summer tour in Bozeman

    Shakespeare in the Parks kicks off summer tour in Bozeman

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:40:39 GMT
    The cast for Shakespeare in the Parks' Othello prepares their curtain call during rehearsal. June 13, 2018.The cast for Shakespeare in the Parks' Othello prepares their curtain call during rehearsal. June 13, 2018.

    Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...

    Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...

  • Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy"

    Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:22:37 GMT

    MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...

    MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...

  • One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho

    One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:59:47 GMT
    photo: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook pagephoto: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook page
    photo: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook pagephoto: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook page

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

    Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:56:12 GMT
    source: Facebook post by Sunshine Tuckersource: Facebook post by Sunshine Tucker

    MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents. 

    MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents. 

  • Butte celebrates new community water park

    Butte celebrates new community water park

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:46:13 GMT

    BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher.  Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...

    BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher.  Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...

  • Montana man's body recovered from Selway River accident; two remain missing

    Montana man's body recovered from Selway River accident; two remain missing

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:49 GMT

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.