Headwaters Country Jam keeps the music going 10 years on

A scam alert in the Bitterroot, emergency responders in Victor...
Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters cruised above Bozeman Thursday, giving ‘bosses’ from several local businesses and organizations a bird’s eye view of the Bridgers.
A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
While county officials wait to assess that damage they partnered with multiple organizations...
MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...
MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories. Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area. As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been danc...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher. Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
