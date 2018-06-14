UPDATE: Ravalli County says fake firefighter scam is incorrect

UPDATE: Additional information from Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says the reports about a fake firefighter scam were incorrect.

Katrina Johnson, marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau, says they followed up on the reports.

She quotes the Ravalli Undersheriff Travis McElderry as saying, "It was a miscommunication. There are 30-35 Vivant Home Security employees in the Bitterroot Valley selling their home security systems door-to-door. This has been confirmed that it is not a scam."

Anyone with concerns about potential scams is encouraged to call the Better Business Bureau.

Law enforcement in Victor say they have received several reports of two men going door-to-door trying to scam people by pretending to be raising money for the fire department.

The suspects are still on the loose, but authorities have a good description of these scammers.

The Fire Chief of the Victor Rural Fire Department said he's disappointed that suspects are trying to take advantage of people in this small community.

"We had a lady call us wanting to know if we had people going door-to-door, soliciting funds for our fire department. We are currently soliciting funds for a new building. But we are not going door to door. Strictly a letter campaign,” said Scott Hackett, Fire Chief of Victor Volunteer Rural Fire.

Some reports say the scammers are showing up on people's doorsteps dressed as firefighters.

Victor Fire Chief said the fire department does ask for help, but will never ask for money.

"Usually if we go to knock doors, door-to-door strictly to see if we can supply something like smoke detectors and those are always free. We never try to sell products,” said Hackett.

Victor Rural Fire Department isn't the only agency dealing with these calls.

For the past week, deputies of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office have been alerted to the scam and are working to catch these fake firefighters.

“These are two males that are walking around…stating that they're affiliated with the Victor Fire Department and soliciting. We don't know if it's funds or if it's actually called security systems or fire systems. We have been verified through Victor fire that this is not actually going on," said Travis McElderry, Undersheriff of Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 375-4060.