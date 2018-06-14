Smoke alarm scam in Victor community

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play. The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident. Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago. On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash. On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins. ...
BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher. Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...
MISSOULA - Representatives of The Book Exchange have responded to employee allegations of mistreatment and sexual harassment.
