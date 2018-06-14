Smoke alarm scam in Victor community

A scam alert in the Bitterroot, emergency responders in Victor said they have received multiple calls of two men going door-to-door trying to scam people out of their hard-earned money.

The suspects are still on the loose, but authorities have a good description of these scammers.

ABC FOX Montana spoke to the Fire Chief of the Victor Rural Fire Department, who said he's disappointed people are trying to take advantage of people in this small community.

"We had a lady call us wanting to know if we had people going door-to-door, soliciting funds for our fire department. We are currently soliciting funds for a new building. But we are not going door to door. Strictly a letter campaign,” said Scott Hackett, Fire Chief of Victor Volunteer Rural Fire.

For the past few days, law enforcement and emergency responders have received multiple calls.

Scammers looking to take advantage of the community by going door-to-door and requesting money, disguised as firefighters.

Victor Fire Chief said the fire department does ask for help, but will never ask for money.

"Usually if we go to knock doors, door-to-door strictly to see if we can supply something like smoke detectors and those are always free. We never try to sell product,” said Hackett.

Victor Rural Fire Department isn't the only agency dealing with these calls.

For the past week, deputies of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office have been alerted to the scam and are working to catch these fake firefighters.

“These are two males that are walking around…stating that they're affiliated with the Victor Fire Department and soliciting. We don't know if it's funds or if it's actually called security systems or fire systems. We have been verified through Victor fire that this is not actually going on," said Travis McElderry, Undersheriff of Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.