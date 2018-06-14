Bozeman massage therapist robbed at gun point

A Bozeman massage therapist, Health Care Massage, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon but the man who did it has not yet been found.

Bozeman Police describe the man was wearing a mask when he brandished a handgun inside Health Care Massage and demanded money. The man took the money and fled on foot before police got there. Police searched the area using one of their tracking dogs, but the man was still at large by 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Bozeman Police encourage anyone who notices suspicious activity outside of businesses to report it, and say any information about Thursday’s robbery should be reported to the Bozeman Police Department at (406)582-2000 or Crimestoppers (406)586-1131.