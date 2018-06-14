Montana man's body recovered from Selway River accident; two remain missing

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A second body has been recovered from the river where four men went missing a few weeks ago.

On May 21, six young men were on a hunting expedition when their Suburban wrecked upside-down in the Selway River, in a remote location in the Idaho forest. Two men swam to safety, but four went missing in the crash.

On Tuesday, a hiker saw a body partially submerged in the river, 43 miles downstream of the wreck. Idaho officials confirmed the identity as Reece Rollins.

On Thursday afternoon, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said a second body was recovered. The identity is confirmed as Koby J. Clark, 21. He resided in Bozeman, Montana, and Kuna, Idaho.

Brothers Jesse Ferrieri, 21, and Raymond Ferrieri, 25, of Mahopac Falls, New York, remain missing.