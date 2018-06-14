Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy" - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Remembering the joyful spirit of Missoula's late "Dancing Guy"

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA - With the news of the passing of Dancing Guy, many people took to social media to share their memories.

Dancing Guy, whose real name was Ronald Kephart, could reliably be found dancing exuberantly at live music events around the Missoula area.

As the years went on, he was often joined by his wife, and together the two made a big impression on many people's lives.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kephart died at age 77 on Wednesday. He had been dancing at Out To Lunch in Caras Park when he collapsed.

Here are some highlights from our interviews downtown and social media:

Holly Bitz: "He had some great moves and I know he was well loved by the community and was always out and about performing for us."

Judy Sylvest: "He'll be missed in Missoula because he was such a fixture you know especially during the summertime so he'll be missed."

Luke Smith: "They make it so people can just loosen up at shows and have a good time, and they've been around for a while. So everybody is going to have to dance more to keep their spirit going now that they are not around."

Bobby: "First time I can remember the dancing guy was Sophmore year of Highschool(99-2000)...It was hilarious! That’s at least almost 20yrs of 'Casting and reeling' those astral fish. I remember when it was just him. Then he found his obvious soul mate. R.I.P."

Robin: "Dance on in the cosmos, dancing guy."

Charmaine: "I still remember the first time I saw the dancing couple as a young kid. It was at the fireworks show at the mall and I was just as intrigued watching those two dance as I was with the fireworks. So sad to hear of his passing ."

Rene: "He was the epitome of not letting others define you. I'll miss seeing you man."

Jessica: "This is such sad news! RIP he will be greatly missed! Sending all our love and condolences to his family and friends!"

Bud Gee: "So sorry to hear this, I spoke with him when I worked in the mall a couple times he was really friendly, full of energy and happy."

Ednor: "RIP, Dancing Guy. Condolences to Dancing Girl. You were both a vibrant part of Missoula's true character."

  Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

    MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park. 

