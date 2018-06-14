Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy" - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

Posted: Updated:
source: YouTube source: YouTube

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that Ronald Kephart, 77, died after a heart attack at Out To Lunch on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kephart was better known as "Dancing Guy," and he and his significant other were often seen out dancing together at public events. He was the subject of much online discussion, including a Reddit thread and a now-defunct Facebook fan page.

Several people posted on Facebook Wednesday to say that they'd witnessed his collapse, and many people commemorated him online.

Bobby on Facebook wrote: "I’m truly devastated. That being said, what an epic way for him to go. One of the last true Missoula legends from my youth! Rest easy in the cosmos sir."

Adam wrote: "One of my first memories from Missoula – before I moved there – was them. It’s the little things that make a place so great."

The sheriff's office sends their thoughts to his family and friends.

UPDATE: The Downtown Missoula Partnership announced that they will host a moment of silence at the June 14 Downtown ToNight "to recognize the passing of this special man."

They added in a statement, “While we mourn the passing of this intriguing individual, we find comfort knowing he was doing what he loved when his life on this Earth came to a close.”

Downtown ToNight is at Caras Park from 5:30-8:30 PM.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

    Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:47:02 GMT
    source: Facebook post by Sunshine Tuckersource: Facebook post by Sunshine Tucker
    source: Facebook post by Sunshine Tuckersource: Facebook post by Sunshine Tucker

    MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents. 

    MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents. 

  • Fatal cabin fire that killed 5 likely "horrible accident"

    Fatal cabin fire that killed 5 likely "horrible accident"

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:26:18 GMT

    BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play. The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident. Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family...

    BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play. The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident. Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family...

  • One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho

    One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:59:47 GMT
    photo: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook pagephoto: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook page
    photo: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook pagephoto: Finding Reece Rollins Facebook page

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.

    GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.

  • Butte celebrates new community water park

    Butte celebrates new community water park

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:46:13 GMT

    BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher.  Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...

    BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher.  Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...

  • Sonic rolls out new Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood flavored slushes

    Sonic rolls out new Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood flavored slushes

    Monday, June 11 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-06-11 22:27:31 GMT

    Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors. 

    Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors. 

  • Whitehall artist gets 3 years in prison for role in mail fraud

    Whitehall artist gets 3 years in prison for role in mail fraud

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:04:00 GMT

    A Montana copywriter and artist has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that sent letters to people fraudulently telling them they'd won money or a prize with a return...

    A Montana copywriter and artist has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that sent letters to people fraudulently telling them they'd won money or a prize with a return envelope...

  • Shakespeare in the Parks kicks off summer tour in Bozeman

    Shakespeare in the Parks kicks off summer tour in Bozeman

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:40:39 GMT
    The cast for Shakespeare in the Parks' Othello prepares their curtain call during rehearsal. June 13, 2018.The cast for Shakespeare in the Parks' Othello prepares their curtain call during rehearsal. June 13, 2018.

    Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...

    Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...

  • California to vote on splitting into three states

    California to vote on splitting into three states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:05:11 GMT

    A controversial measure to split California into three states has gathered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot this November. Fox40 in Sacramento reports that the measure is sponsored by a Silicon Valley billionaire, Tim Draper. Draper's measure proposes dividing California into "Northern California," including the Bay Area, "Southern California," including Fresno, Bakersfield and San Diego, and "California," which would be comprised of the gre...

    A controversial measure to split California into three states has gathered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot this November. Fox40 in Sacramento reports that the measure is sponsored by a Silicon Valley billionaire, Tim Draper. Draper's measure proposes dividing California into "Northern California," including the Bay Area, "Southern California," including Fresno, Bakersfield and San Diego, and "California," which would be comprised of the gre...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.