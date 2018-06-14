Missoula Sheriff confirms death of local icon "Dancing Guy"

MISSOULA - A beloved local figure died while doing what he was most famous for: dancing at Caras Park.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that Ronald Kephart, 77, died after a heart attack at Out To Lunch on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kephart was better known as "Dancing Guy," and he and his significant other were often seen out dancing together at public events. He was the subject of much online discussion, including a Reddit thread and a now-defunct Facebook fan page.

Several people posted on Facebook Wednesday to say that they'd witnessed his collapse, and many people commemorated him online.

Bobby on Facebook wrote: "I’m truly devastated. That being said, what an epic way for him to go. One of the last true Missoula legends from my youth! Rest easy in the cosmos sir."

Adam wrote: "One of my first memories from Missoula – before I moved there – was them. It’s the little things that make a place so great."

The sheriff's office sends their thoughts to his family and friends.

UPDATE: The Downtown Missoula Partnership announced that they will host a moment of silence at the June 14 Downtown ToNight "to recognize the passing of this special man."

They added in a statement, “While we mourn the passing of this intriguing individual, we find comfort knowing he was doing what he loved when his life on this Earth came to a close.”

Downtown ToNight is at Caras Park from 5:30-8:30 PM.