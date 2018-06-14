One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One of four missing bodies recovered from Selway River in Idaho

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon. The body was in the river near Cupboard Creek above Selway Falls, according to a press release.

Montana-based Two Bear Air helped retrieve Rollins' body, which was partially submerged and wedged between a boulder and log in the water, the sheriff says. Tattoos and dental records confirmed the identity.

Rollins was riding in an SUV along with five other men when it crashed into the Selway River on May 21. Officials have not released details about the possible cause of the crash.

Two men survived the wreck and swam to safety. They have since returned to their home state of Georgia, according to officials.

Three men remain missing. The Idaho Statesman lists their names as Koby J. Clark, 21, of Bozeman; and Raymond P. Ferrieri, 24, and Jesse A. Ferrieri, 21, both brothers from Mahapac Falls, New York.

Sheriff Doug Giddings told the Idaho Statesman earlier this month, "When people are in the river, it's very difficult to find them. In fact, it's almost impossible." Reece Rollins' parents accused Sheriff Giddings of mishandling the search and investigation on the Finding Reece page on Facebook.

The Idaho officials say two helicopters from Montana and Idaho both combed the remote area, and searchers even used a tool to try to detect any sign of body heat from potential survivors. No sign of potential survivors was found, and the Suburban was empty when it was pulled out of the river on May 23.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air initially responded because the remote location is more easily accessed from Darby, Mont.

