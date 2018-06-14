Man leads Lake County deputies on two chases in one week

Lake County Sheriffs say 56-year-old James Roylance led deputies on two chases in one week.

Here's their account from a press release sent out Thursday morning:

On June 9, 2018, Lake County Deputies were dispatched to a male who was driving recklessly in the Charlo area. It was also reported that he had threatened two females in Charlo with a machete type knife. The suspect also reportedly purposely rammed into multiple vehicles. Deputies were able to locate the suspect and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit led into an alfalfa field near Hall Rd. In order to keep him within the field and to prevent further threats to public safety, a Deputy shot his rear tires out, and eventually they were able to utilize their patrol vehicles to pin the suspect up against a fence and take him into custody. The suspect was identified as James Roylance, 56 years of age, of Charlo. He is currently in the Lake County Jail.

Just 3 days earlier, Roylance was the subject of non-violent criminal complaints in and around Charlo. In this case, once he was located by a deputy, a short pursuit ensued. Once apprehended, he was placed in the Lake County Jail on traffic and misdemeanor criminal charges. He was released after a court appearance.