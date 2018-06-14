Own any Ryan Freel Cards? Bozeman card collector takes on special project

While county officials wait to assess that damage they partnered with multiple organizations...
A Montana copywriter and artist has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that sent letters to people fraudulently telling them they'd won money or a prize with a return...
Montana wildlife officials are looking for a home for three grizzly bear cubs that were orphaned last week when their mother was killed by a vehicle in west-central Montana.
A new superintendent has been named for Yellowstone National Park after his predecessor said he was being forced out by the Trump administration.
A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags...
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play. The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident. Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family...
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.
BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher. Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
A Montana copywriter and artist has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that sent letters to people fraudulently telling them they'd won money or a prize with a return...
Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...
A controversial measure to split California into three states has gathered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot this November. Fox40 in Sacramento reports that the measure is sponsored by a Silicon Valley billionaire, Tim Draper. Draper's measure proposes dividing California into "Northern California," including the Bay Area, "Southern California," including Fresno, Bakersfield and San Diego, and "California," which would be comprised of the gre...
