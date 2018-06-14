Own any Ryan Freel Cards? Bozeman card collector takes on special project

Earlier this week we brought you the story about a man in Bozeman who is trying to collect baseball cards for a player who committed suicide back in 2012. Ryan Freel played professional baseball from 2001 to 2009, and now his father is on a mission collect his cards so he can give them to Freel’s three daughters.

Matthew Christian owns stacks and stacks of sports cards, but now he has been assigned a new mission, collecting Ryan Freel cards.

Ryan Freel played 8 professional seasons spending most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds. In 2012 Freel committed suicide. Freel was the first person in MLB history to be diagnosed with CTE. Now, Ryan Freels father, Patrick Freel wants to collect his memorabilia to give to his three daughters. That’s where Christian comes into play.

Patrick Freel reached out Christian for help and Christian knew that he could.

Christian said, “I basically knew that we could find them, I knew that he played from 2001-2009 and I knew If I put it out there and enough people saw it, in this community, the card community they would step up. “

However, Christian didn’t know that his post was about to go viral.

“Well I immediately walked out and I said hey babe, our address is everywhere.”

Christian started receiving hundreds of messages and felt overwhelmed by all of the support. Christian feels he can relate to Freels three daughters, because at the young age of 10 he too lost his father.

“I know what it would mean to have something that my father had or stuff that I do own that my father had. I just thought about how special it was, how it would be not just for me but those girls to have three binders, one for each granddaughter, ” said Christian.

And Christians only request after this is all said and done,

“My only request and I think I told this Patrick this, but the only thing I want out of this is a picture of those three girls holding a binder together, that’s it, that’s all I want.

If you have memorabilia of Ryan Freel that you would like to donate, please send it 3737 Corwin St. Bozeman, MT 59718.