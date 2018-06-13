Missoula County hosts "one-stop shop" for flood impacted residents

BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play. The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident. Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family...
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher. Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
Commenting on today’s historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump said, “The past does not have to define the future. Yesterday's conflict does not have to be tomorrow's war. And, as history has proven over and over again, adversaries can indeed become friends.” The summit signaled what could be the beginning of a more stable relationship between the two countries. Natalie Benson and I-Ho Pomeroy, two Bozeman residents,...
Since 1973, fans of the famous playwright and poet William Shakespeare have re-enacted his plays in the popular Shakespeare in the Parks series. Tonight, that series kicked off in Bozeman with Othello. Shakespeare’s plays, traditionally assigned for high school reading or college literature classes, often feel out of touch for many who haven’t experienced the shows live. Determined to change that, organizers of the traveling Shakespeare in the Parks show aim to...
Authorities say a man who claimed to find a body while digging in a barn near Yakima this week had long known it was there.
