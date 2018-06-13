Missoula County hosts "one-stop shop" for flood impacted residen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula County hosts "one-stop shop" for flood impacted residents


MISSOULA -

While county officials wait to assess that damage they partnered with multiple organizations Wednesday night to provide relief for flood victims.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up at the Missoula Salvation Army, where officials could speak with flood victims, and get them individualized, much-needed help.

A lot of people ABC FOX Montana spoke with said this event was a huge help and much-needed, especially for people impacted by the floods who are working through the recovery process.

This is the first phase of flood recovery.

It will be a long and tedious process, but who ever said flood recovery was easy.

Nick Holloway with Missoula’s Office of Emergency Management said an event like this is essential for flood victims.

"Flood is a big messy the event that really impacts people very harshly and it's really important try to get back to normal after any disaster,” said Holloway.

The layout of Wednesday's event was simple.

Side by side booths with signs indicating what the organizations can provide to those in need.

"These resources are very helpful for me. I have gotten a care package and some information to help me until I can find a place on my own,” said Peggy Rennaker, Missoula resident.

Local organizations like the Red Cross of Montana, United Way, and Salvation Army all set up shop to help their fellow Montanans.

After setting up shop in Missoula for several weeks, officials from team Rubicon made their way back to the treasure state eager to help out anyone in need.

"We will help anybody regardless of their circumstances. We do not discriminate in anyway shape or form. Certainly, we love it if we can help a veteran, that’s awesome. But we will help everybody and anybody who needs the help,” said Anne Marie Scott, Montana State Admin. Team Rubicon.

This was a one-time event, but if you did miss it, and still need help with flood damage to your property go to https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2340/Flood-Information-Center . 

