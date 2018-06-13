Missoula soccer bar expects major sales loss during World Cup

MISSOULA - While there's lots of hype around the World Cup, some American bars expect a decrease in sales this year.

The U.S. mens' team won't be playing in this year's FIFA World CUp.

The Thomas Meagher Bar has served as Missoula's soccer bar, and hosts meetings for a chapter of the American Outlaws soccer fan group.

With the U.S. men's team out of the World Cup, Meagher Bar managers expect to see a significant hit - as much as 25 to 30 percent of the business they'd normally do during the World Cup.

"It's a bummer because even on the games where the U.S. wasn't playing, people are still coming to see who the U.S. could potentially play next, so they're watching their whole pool play," says Zach Gratton, a bartender. "So I think we're going to miss a lot of that. I mean the die-hard soccer fans will still be in here."

Gratton says they're proud of being a soccer bar.

"I mean, I think we wear that title proudly," Gratton, "You go in and you can see soccer scarves from all over the world hanging from the ceiling and we're always showing games."

This year, none of those games will feature an American team. But the staff at Meagher Bar is hopeful that soccer fans will choose other teams to root for, and help create that enthusiastic atmosphere.

"They're yelling, doing chants, saying the Pledge of Allegiance all the time," he says, "It's refreshing to see during this day and age."

"We're definitely going to have specials going on and we'll have the big screen and all the audio for the games, but I don't know, it's just not going to be the same as the passion that you have for your home team."

Meagher Bar promises that they will be playing World Cup games on the big screens. The FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia this week.