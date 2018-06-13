Fatal cabin fire that killed 5 likely "horrible accident"

(AP) - Officials say autopsies done after a cabin explosion that killed a family of five on Washington state's Hood Canal revealed no indicators to suspect foul play.



The Seattle Times reports that Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas said Tuesday that the incident is shaping up to look like a horrible accident.



Jenny and Jerry Drake, both 42, and their three boys, 11, 8 and 2, were killed in the cabin blaze near Brinnon early Sunday. The family, from Monroe, had used the cabin as a weekend getaway.



Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion. Firefighters found the small cabin engulfed in flames.



Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire. A small propane tank found at the scene likely intensified the blaze.



6/13/2018 2:14:33 PM (GMT -7:00)