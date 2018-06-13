Whitehall artist gets 3 years in prison for role in mail fraud

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana copywriter and artist has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that sent letters to people fraudulently telling them they'd won money or a prize with a return envelope asking for $20 or $30 to pay supposed processing or delivery fees.

Federal prosecutors said 66-year-old Thomas Ressler of Whitehall was paid about $850,000 from March 2012 through September 2016 to design more than 200 fraudulent solicitations for co-conspirators in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

The solicitations were purported to be sent by official-sounding entities and included the name and signature of a fictitious officer of the fictitious company.

Ressler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in February and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon in Helena.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.