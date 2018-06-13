3 grizzly cubs orphaned after sow killed by vehicle

MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
Puppy-seeking families are falling victim to internet scams that are promising a dog but only taking their money.
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags...
They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.
A controversial measure to split California into three states has gathered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot this November. Fox40 in Sacramento reports that the measure is sponsored by a Silicon Valley billionaire, Tim Draper. Draper's measure proposes dividing California into "Northern California," including the Bay Area, "Southern California," including Fresno, Bakersfield and San Diego, and "California," which would be comprised of the gre...
BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte. The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher. Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park wi...
