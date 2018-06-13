3 grizzly cubs orphaned after sow killed by vehicle

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials are looking for a home for three grizzly bear cubs that were orphaned last week when their mother was killed by a vehicle in west-central Montana.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks Rehabilitation Center manager Lisa Rhodin tells the Missoulian the cubs orphaned near Lincoln on June 5 are too young to survive on their own. However, they'll quickly learn to equate people with food at the wildlife center in Helena, meaning they can't stay until they are mature enough.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon says the best outcome is to find an approved zoo, but the options are limited. He notes it's agency policy that the center will hold animals it can't release into the wild for four weeks before they must find a new home.

Rhodin fears they may have to be euthanized.

