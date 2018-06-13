Butte celebrates new community water park

BUTTE - A new community water park, complete with slide, lazy river and wading pools, opens this summer in Butte.

The new Ridge Waters Water Park is tentatively set to open on June 23, although that could change if there are any delays in the construction schedule, according to Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher.

Family swimming hours will be 12:30 to 6:30 PM initially, he said. Later on, the facility will open from 8:30 to 11:30 AM for lap swimming. The park will also offer after-hours rentals for private parties starting at 7 PM.

Besides the waterslide, lazy river and other fun water features, the park will include full concessions "with a pretty diverse menu," Gallagher says.

Butte-Silver Bow voters approved the park with a $7.2 million bond measure in June 2016. Public and private funds helped pay another $1.5 million for extra park amenities.

The facility is located at Stodden Park.

Photos: Markovich Construction.

Watch the video for a rendering of the finished park: