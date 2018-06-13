New Yellowstone boss named following predecessor's ouster

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A new superintendent has been named for Yellowstone National Park after his predecessor said he was being forced out by the Trump administration.

The Department of Interior announced Wednesday that Cameron "Cam" Sholly will replace Dan Wenk, who had been superintendent since 2011. No start date was given.

Sholly served as Midwest regional director for the park service since 2015. Interior officials say he's been involved in reintroducing wolves to Isle Royale National Park, the renovation of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and efforts to improve relations with Native Americans.

Wenk planned to retire next March but was told last week he would be gone by August. Wenk said his ouster followed disagreements with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke over management of the park's world-famous bison herds.

