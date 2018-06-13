Gallatin Co. Clerk and Recorder primary race won by just 6 votes

A campaign sign for Laura Miller Werley is framed by mountains in Bozeman.

Greg Metzger takes down one of his campaign signs in Bozeman after winning the Clerk and Recorder's nomination by 6 votes.

A dead tie in election results last week for the Gallatin Co. Clerk and Recorder’s Office left two candidates on edge. But even after a recount, the race may not be over for Laura Miller Werley and Greg P. Metzger.

Candidates Werley and Metzger faced a dead tie in Gallatin Co. last week. Each candidate had exactly 4,965 votes.

On Monday night, as the families and friends of the candidates sat in City Hall awaiting the results, they never thought the numbers could end up being so close once again.

Around 250 provisional and rejected ballots from last Tuesday’s election were counted, with a total of 10,000 ballots being cast for the two candidates.

In the end, Metzger ended up winning by only 6 votes.

“My friends now call me ‘Landslide Metzger.’ So it gives them something to give me a hard time about.” Metzger continued, saying, “You know, it's a privilege. I'm very proud that five thousand people voted for me. I'm happy to represent them and proud of it. Proud to be an American, proud to be in the process. The process is interesting and fun.”

Now that he's won the primaries, Metzger will go on to challenge Democrat Eric Semerad for the Clerk and Recorder position in November.

ABC FOX Montana reached out to ask Werley if she will request a recount, but did not hear back as of publishing time.