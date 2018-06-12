Flood victims receive much needed help from volunteers

Residents in the Tower Street neighborhood received some much needed help.

A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags.

Nearly a dozen volunteers with Missoula’s Echo Church came down to help flood victims remove sandbags.

They were able to clear the bags from two homes, but said there's more work to be done.

Echo Church's Apostello program aims to serve the community.

The program has roughly 45 volunteers and right now their main goal is to help out Missoula flood victims in their recovery process.

In addition, the first agenda was to remove sandbags.

"Grab the sandbags away from the house and the property. Then cut them open on the side and then someone comes and takes it somewhere else,” said Adam Skrok, Program Director.

Program Director, Adam Skrok said as simple as it might sound, a lot of residents are in need of this help.

For nearly a month, residents needed help filling sand bags.

In the aftermath of the Clark Fork floods flood victims now need help to remove them.

"When we were over there...we had a guy came up and say "hey this is so cool, what you’re doing... can you come help me in so you can.”"

In the midst of their hard work volunteers have to deal with pesky mosquitoes.

However, this isn't putting a wrench in their efforts.

"I have already had eight bugs bite me and you know, still staying around not going to drive me away."

It's not just Missoulians looking to help each other out.

One volunteer said he came all the way from Louisiana to help with the cause.

"I have always had a passion for helping people. If I can help people, some great people as well, you know, it just makes me work so much better,” said Daniel Maierhofler, volunteer.

It's a long road ahead for these flood victims and volunteers, but it's a road Skrok said they're willing to travel.

"We want to still around and we will continue to help as much as we can because we are a family in Missoula. I mean that's the biggest thing that I love about Missoula. We all care about each other. We are a community,” said Skrok.

Missoula County Officials sent out a press release Tuesday about a program to help out area flood victims.

This event will take place Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Missoula from 4 PM to 8 PM.