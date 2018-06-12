Flood victims receive much needed help from volunteers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flood victims receive much needed help from volunteers

MISSOULA -

Residents in the Tower Street neighborhood received some much needed help.

A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags.

Nearly a dozen volunteers with Missoula’s Echo Church came down to help flood victims remove sandbags.

They were able to clear the bags from two homes, but said there's more work to be done.

Echo Church's Apostello program aims to serve the community.

The program has roughly 45 volunteers and right now their main goal is to help out Missoula flood victims in their recovery process.

In addition, the first agenda was to remove sandbags.

"Grab the sandbags away from the house and the property. Then cut them open on the side and then someone comes and takes it somewhere else,” said Adam Skrok, Program Director.

Program Director, Adam Skrok said as simple as it might sound, a lot of residents are in need of this help.

For nearly a month, residents needed help filling sand bags.

In the aftermath of the Clark Fork floods flood victims now need help to remove them.

"When we were over there...we had a guy came up and say "hey this is so cool, what you’re doing... can you come help me in so you can.”"

In the midst of their hard work volunteers have to deal with pesky mosquitoes.

However, this isn't putting a wrench in their efforts.

"I have already had eight bugs bite me and you know, still staying around not going to drive me away."

It's not just Missoulians looking to help each other out.

One volunteer said he came all the way from Louisiana to help with the cause.

"I have always had a passion for helping people. If I can help people, some great people as well, you know, it just makes me work so much better,” said Daniel Maierhofler, volunteer.

It's a long road ahead for these flood victims and volunteers, but it's a road Skrok said they're willing to travel.

"We want to still around and we will continue to help as much as we can because we are a family in Missoula. I mean that's the biggest thing that I love about Missoula. We all care about each other. We are a community,” said Skrok.

Missoula County Officials sent out a press release Tuesday about a program to help out area flood victims.

This event will take place Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Missoula from 4 PM to 8 PM.

  Sonic rolls out new Pickle Juice, Tiger's Blood flavored slushes

    Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors. 

  Missoula book store employees quitting over sexual harassment accusations

    MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents. 

  Two arrested after 19-year-old shot at home in Bozeman

    Two men are in jail on charges related to the shooting of a 19-year-old who was asleep at home.

  Grizzly killed by black bear hunter in northwestern Montana

    Wildlife officials say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed a 500-pound grizzly bear while he was hunting for black bears in northwestern Montana.

  Private service planned for longtime Flathead commissioner Joe Brenneman

    KALISPELL- The Flathead Valley continues to mourn the loss of a long time county commissioner Joe Brenneman who passed away Sunday in Kalispell.

  Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
  Missoula Marathon moving to June after 2018

    Organizers are rescheduling future iterations of the Missoula Marathon to June.  This year's event is still on for July 13-15. The move was prompted by the threat posed by summer wildfires, as a June marathon date allows for better air quality for participants.

