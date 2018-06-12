Donald Trump Jr. to visit Montana this month

A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags...
Puppy-seeking families are falling victim to internet scams that are promising a dog but only taking their money.
LOLO - Last year's record-breaking fire season is still causing trouble for people in the Lolo area, as more bears are searching for food in neighborhoods. James Jonkel with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says they're receiving two or three reports of bear sightings a day, including up Miller Creek Road. Jonkel says last summer's Lolo Peak fire sent many bears looking for new habitat, and many found trash outside evacuated homes up Highway 12. Jonkel says it seems the bears have ...
MISSOULA - Several employees of the Book Exchange came forward this week to say they're quitting over alleged sexual harassment incidents.
They are an elite group of firefighters: the smokejumpers. Risking their lives, they jump from planes hundreds of feet in the air all to battle wildfires hundreds of feet below them on the ground. But before they leap into free fall, the jumpers toss drift streamers into the wind.
A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags...
Donald Trump Jr. will visit Montana on June 22 to back U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.
The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance and possible gunshots on the north side of town. One person in the area tells us that they saw two people being transported to the hospital but was not sure of the severity of their injuries. GFPD did confirm with us that two people were transported to Benefis but was later pronounced dead. Currently, GFPD is not searching for any suspects and they say that there is no threat to the community. We will keep ...
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
Wildlife officials say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed a 500-pound grizzly bear while he was hunting for black bears in northwestern Montana.
