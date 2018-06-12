Donald Trump Jr. to visit Montana this month - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Donald Trump Jr. to visit Montana this month

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BILLINGS -

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Montana on June 22 to back U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. 

According to an email from the from the Montana Republican Party, Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at an event Friday, June 22 in Billings. 

"Trump Jr. is coming back to Montana because he is energized by our U.S. Senate candidate, Matt Rosendale, and the opportunity we have to Take Out Tester in the fall! Trump Jr. knows how important it is to have a strong supporter like Matt Rosendale in the U.S. Senate to help our President Make America Great Again," reads an email from Debra Lamm, chair of the Montana Republican Party. 

VIP dinner tickets are $100/person. 

Trump Jr. visited the Treasure State in 2017 when he stumped for Congressman Greg Gianforte during last year's special election. This time around Trump Jr. will stump for Rosendale who is facing incumbent Senator Jon Tester in the primary election this November. 

