Corgi scam costs Bozeman-area woman nearly $1000

A group of volunteers assisted flood victims by disposing of surplus sandbags...
Donald Trump Jr. will visit Montana on June 22 to back U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.
The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance and possible gunshots on the north side of town. One person in the area tells us that they saw two people being transported to the hospital but was not sure of the severity of their injuries. GFPD did confirm with us that two people were transported to Benefis but was later pronounced dead. Currently, GFPD is not searching for any suspects and they say that there is no threat to the community. We will keep ...
Starting Monday you can now try a pickle juice slush at Sonic. If pickles aren't your jam, you can partake in a flavor called Tiger's Blood. For less adventurous slush fans, Sonic also announced Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama flavors.
Wildlife officials say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed a 500-pound grizzly bear while he was hunting for black bears in northwestern Montana.
